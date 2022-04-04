Smoking Outlet Brings Firefighters To Popular Cheesesteak Joint

Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Nicole Acosta
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Facebook/Nancy Run Fire Company

A popular Lehigh Valley cheesesteak joint caught fire over the weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to Wiz Kidz Cheesesteaks on East Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem, where they found a burned outlet with smoke coming from it around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, the Nancy Run Fire Company said.

A hidden fire was discovered and extinguished within the building's walls, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Township Fire Marshal’s office.

