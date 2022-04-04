Smoking Outlet Brings Firefighters To Popular Cheesesteak Joint

A popular Lehigh Valley cheesesteak joint caught fire over the weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to Wiz Kidz Cheesesteaks on East Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem, where they found a burned outlet with smoke coming from it around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, the Nancy Run Fire Company said.

A hidden fire was discovered and extinguished within the building's walls, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Township Fire Marshal’s office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.