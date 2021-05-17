SEEN HIM? Police Seek Bethlehem Man, 25, Accused Of Assault, Burglary, Trespassing, Harassment

Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of burglary, assault and other charges.

Azim Brown, 25, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault, harassment, theft and criminal mischief following a May 15 incident, Bethlehem Police said.

Brown is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Browns’s whereabouts is asked to contact the tip line at 610-691-6660, send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or use the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

