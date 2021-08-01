Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Bethlehem Man, 21, Sought In Deadly Pedestrian Crash

Valerie Musson
Isaac Resto
Isaac Resto Photo Credit: Allentown PD

Police are on the lookout for a 21-year-old man they say was involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Bethlehem.

Isaac Ricki Resto, of Bethlehem, is accused of striking Eliezer Montano-Lopez near the intersection of Hanover Ave. and E. Linden St. and speeding off around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, Allentown Police said.

Montano-Lopez was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about Resto’s location is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 610-437-7732 or the APD desk at 610-437-7753.

