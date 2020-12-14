SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing Northampton County Man, 25

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a 25-year-old man reported missing Monday afternoon.

Jose Daniel Carrasco, of Bethlehem Township, was last seen near Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road around 8 a.m. on Dec. 9, police said.

Carrasco is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 300 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and no tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and a red skull cap, police said.

Anyone with information about Carrasco’s whereabouts is asked to call Bethlehem Township Police Inv. Stevens at (610) 814-6473 or send an email to astevens@bethlehemtwp.com.

