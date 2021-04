Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Zoe Deboer, 17, ran away from her Bethlehem home and did not return, city police said in an April 7 Facebook post.

Deboer may have traveled to East Stroudsburg or Allentown, police said.

Anyone with information about Deboer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Peter Labiak at PLabiak@bethlehem-pa.gov or 610-997-7672.

