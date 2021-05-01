SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing Northampton County Teen

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Northampton County teen.

Adrianna Lynn Stahler, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Lower Saucon Township around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, local police said.

Stahler, who police say left home without her cell phone, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair, as well as a center nose ring and nose stud piercing, authorities said.

Stahler may be at an unknown location within Bethlehem City, police said.

Anyone with information about Stahler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 610-759-2200 and reference incident #20201228M7328.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

