Northampton
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Witnesses To Northampton County Shooting That Injured 26-Year-Old Man

Valerie Musson
Nazareth Borough Police Department
Nazareth Borough Police Department Photo Credit: Nazareth Borough Police Department via Facebook

SEE ANYTHING? Police in Northampton County are searching for witnesses to a weekend shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured.

Officers responding to a report to a shooting found Naseer Gray with a gunshot wound to his chest near the 100 block of S Cedar Street in Nazareth on Saturday around 7 p.m., borough police said.

Gray was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nazareth Borough Police Detective Sergeant Pompei at (610) 759-9575 or leave an anonymous tip at (610) 759-3216.

