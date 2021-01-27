Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA
SEE ANYTHING? Man Killed In Lehigh Valley Car Shooting

Valerie Musson
Allentown Police
Allentown Police Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

Police in Allentown are searching for clues after a man in a vehicle was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.

The man was shot multiple times in a vehicle near the 200 block of Jordan Street around 4 p.m., Allentown Police Capt. James Keiser said.

The man was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at (610) 437-7721.

