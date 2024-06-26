Police said they received a phone call about a possible kidnapping involving a Ford SUV around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

They tracked the vehicle down at the Mount Pocono Walmart and found one victim with suspect Isaiah Rogers-Keeney, troopers said. Another victim was spotted leaving the store with a second suspect, Davaun Carlon Jackson, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Jackson and Rogers-Keeney kidnapped four female victims sometime Monday, June 24, and took them to one of Jackson’s properties in Smithfield Township.

There, police said the victims were forced into a shipping container and three of them were bound with rope. Jackson then "threatened to kill the females while holding multiple weapons," and sexually assaulted two of them, troopers said.

Authorities have not described the victims' ages or said where they were abducted from.

Jackson, 29, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, rape, terroristic threats, and related offenses, troopers said. Rogers-Keeney, 19, of Middletown, is being charged as an accomplice.

Court records show both men were denied bail at their Wednesday morning arraignments. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 10.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with info is asked to call PSP's Stroudsburg Station at 570-619-6800 or email bcutro@pa.gov.

