SCAM ALERT: Northampton County Woman Solicits Fake Donations For Children’s Charity, Police Say

Police in Northampton County have issued a warning on a local scammer who has been soliciting bogus donations for a children’s charity in exchange for a free gift.

The scammer — pictured above — is accused of going door-to-door and asking for donations in Palmer Township, local police said.

The woman offers a free gift through a local nursery in exchange for making a donation to a charity that helps children with disabilities, police said.

“The scam is the money is NOT for Childhood Disabilities, and the nursery is NOT participating in any such offers,” police said.

Anyone who receives this type of solicitation or who has information about the woman pictured above is asked to call 911 immediately.

