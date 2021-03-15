Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton
Report: NY Woman, 62, Attempted To Steal $155K From Victim’s Bank Account In Northampton County

Valerie Musson
Wells Fargo Bank on Schoenersville Road
Wells Fargo Bank on Schoenersville Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 62-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to make two withdrawals totaling more than $150,000 in another person’s name from a Northampton County bank, reports say.

Rochel Cruz, of the Bronx, is accused of filling out a withdrawal slip totaling $55,000 using another person’s information at the Wells Fargo Bank on Schoenersville Road last Friday, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records.

Cruz then returned to the same bank and asked for a cashier’s check made out to $100,000 cash, the report says.

Cruz had a deposit slip and a fraudulent New Jersey driver’s license when police detained her at the bank shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Cruz was arrested and charged with forgery, identity theft, theft by deception and access device fraud, according to the report.

When interviewed by investigators, Cruz “admitted to conspiring with other actors who fled from police upon our arrival,” the report states.

Cruz was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of bail.

