RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Police Seek ID For Driver Who Exposed Himself In Bethlehem Intersection

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver who they say exposed himself in the middle of a Bethlehem intersection Tuesday night.

An older, white man driving the vehicle pictured above pulled into the intersection of E. 5th and Polk Streets, rolled down the windows and “exposed himself while performing a lewd act” around 6 p.m., Bethlehem Police said.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

