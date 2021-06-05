Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Police Seek ID For Driver Who Exposed Himself In Bethlehem Intersection

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver who they say exposed himself in the middle of an intersection Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver who they say exposed himself in the middle of a Bethlehem intersection Tuesday night.

An older, white man driving the vehicle pictured above pulled into the intersection of E. 5th and Polk Streets, rolled down the windows and “exposed himself while performing a lewd act” around 6 p.m., Bethlehem Police said.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

