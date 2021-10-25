RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Police Investigating New String Of Mail Thefts In Bethlehem

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle in connection with the ongoing string of mail thefts throughout Bethlehem.

The driver of the car pictured above is considered a suspect in a new string of mail thefts that occurred off of Harvard Place and off of 10th Street near Easton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, township police said Monday.

The suspect vehicle — which matches the vehicle involved in the July 14 string of mail thefts — appears to be targeting outgoing mail, police said, adding that at least four residents have been victimized.

Anyone with outbound mail on Oct. 14 was asked to verify receipt.

“If you mailed any checks, continue to check your accounts to ensure that the checks are the proper amount to the proper entity,” police said.

Victims of mail theft are asked to contact police at 610-759-2200 and file a report with the USPS.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or surveillance footage involving the vehicle is asked to contact contact Inv. Fox at efox@bethlehemtwp.com or 610-419-9646.

