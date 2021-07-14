KNOW ANYTHING? Police Continue To Probe Outgoing Mail Thefts In Several Bethlehem Neighborhoods

Several Bethlehem neighborhood residents continue to be victimized by a mail thief, according to township police seeking surveillance footage.

The Bethlehem Township Police Department received several reports of outgoing mail theft in neighborhoods off of Freemansburg Avenue between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle is a silver or gray sedan with tinted windows, police said.

“Please check that your outbound mail was delivered and that you received your inbound mail today,” police said.

Victims of mail theft are asked to file a report by calling the department’s non-emergency number at 610-759-2200. Reports should also be filed with the USPS.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the thefts or the suspect vehicle is asked to email Sgt. Powell at spowell@bethlehemtwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.