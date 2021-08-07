Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
RECOGNIZE HER? Police Seek ID For Porch Planter Thief In Hellertown

Police in Hellertown are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance footage stealing a planter off a porch in Hellertown before dawn Wednesday.

The woman, pictured above, took the planter from the rear porch at 662 Main St. around 1:30 a.m., Hellertown Police said.

The address appears on Google Maps as the office of attorney Bradford D Wagner.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Hellertown Police at 610-759-2200.

