RECOGNIZE HER? Police Seek ID For Porch Planter Thief In Hellertown

Police in Hellertown are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance footage stealing a planter off a porch in Hellertown before dawn Wednesday.

The woman, pictured above, took the planter from the rear porch at 662 Main St. around 1:30 a.m., Hellertown Police said.

The address appears on Google Maps as the office of attorney Bradford D Wagner.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Hellertown Police at 610-759-2200.

