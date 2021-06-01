Police Seek ID For Northampton County Purse Thief

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying an accused purse thief.

The person pictured above is accused of stealing a black purse from a bench on E. Broad St. in Bethlehem around 6:15 p.m. on May 14, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

