Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Northampton County Purse Thief

Valerie Musson
The person pictured above is accused of stealing a black purse from a bench on E. Broad St. in Bethlehem around 6:15 p.m. on May 14, authorities said.
Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying an accused purse thief.

The person pictured above is accused of stealing a black purse from a bench on E. Broad St. in Bethlehem around 6:15 p.m. on May 14, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

