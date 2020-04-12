Police Seek Couple Who Stole $5,000 French Bulldog Puppy From Northampton County Pet Store

Police in Northampton County are seeking clues after a man and woman were caught on surveillance video stealing a French Bulldog puppy from a local pet store.

A masked woman was seen taking the dog from its enclosure at The Pet Shop in Palmer Park Mall, stuffing it into a large purse and leaving the store with a man with a medium build on Nov. 21 around 5:50 p.m., township police said.

The woman had light skin and hair and was wearing a black coat, black leggings and a black knit hat during the theft, police said.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt with a colorful graphic on the front, black pants and a black baseball cap, police said.

The black and white female puppy had a pink collar and is valued at $5,000, police said. She has a microchip number reading 991001003879815.

Another man in a gray hoodie, also seen in the surveillance footage, may also be involved, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Timothy Ruoff at (610) 253-5844 ext. 1211 or send an email to truoff@palmerpd.org.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/www.CrimeWatch.PA.Com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.