Police Seek 2 Women, Man Charged With Assault Following Brawl In Northampton County Street

Police are seeking the public’s help locating two women and a man they say were involved in a brawl in Northampton County.

Warrants were issued Wednesday for the arrests of Marlee J. Turko, 26, Kayla M. Waldron, 20, and Cody R. Hineline, 24, who have each been charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said.

The fight broke out on the 100 block of S. Westbrook Avenue in Pen Argyl just before 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Waldron and Turko allegedly knocked the victim to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched them, police said.

Meanwhile, Hineline is accused of forcing open the victim’s driver side door, pulling them from the car and punching them in the face repeatedly, police said.

Hineline was previously involved in the burglary of a historic building in Upper Mount Bethel Township, LehighValleyLive reported.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ locations is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

