Police Nab Man Accused Of Shooting Woman Twice During Lehigh Valley Attempted Homicide

Northampton Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Terell Gailyard
Terell Gailyard Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

Police arrested a man they say shot a woman twice in the back during an attempted Lehigh Valley homicide last December.

Terell Gailyard is accused of firing a handgun that struck the victim in the back twice during an argument in Bethlehem on Dec. 29, police said.

He was arrested on a warrant Thursday evening following an investigation by police in Bethlehem and Allentown, the agencies said.

Gailyard was charged with attempted homicide and other similar offenses, police said.

"Successful joint operation with our partners at the Bethlehem Police Department," Allentown Police said.

