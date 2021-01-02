Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police: Missing Lehigh Valley Woman With Alzheimer’s, 67, Found Dead In Snowbank

Valerie Musson
Allentown Police
Allentown Police Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

A 67-year-old Lehigh Valley woman who left home during Sunday night’s storm was found dead in a snowbank hours later, police said.

Patricia Becker, who police say suffered from Alzheimer’s, walked away from her home on North Lumber Street in Allentown around 4:20 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

A local resident later found Becker’s body in a snowbank, police said.

The death does not appear suspicious, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

