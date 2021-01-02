Police: Missing Lehigh Valley Woman With Alzheimer’s, 67, Found Dead In Snowbank

A 67-year-old Lehigh Valley woman who left home during Sunday night’s storm was found dead in a snowbank hours later, police said.

Patricia Becker, who police say suffered from Alzheimer’s, walked away from her home on North Lumber Street in Allentown around 4:20 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

A local resident later found Becker’s body in a snowbank, police said.

The death does not appear suspicious, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

