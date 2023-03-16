Poconos Man Fatally Shot Fiancée's Mom During Argument, Police Claim

A Monroe County man is charged with criminal homicide after police say he fatally shot the mother of the woman he had planned to marry.

Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to a home on Shannon Drive in Long Pond, Tunkhannock Township, some time on Wednesday, March 15, the department said in a release.

Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Damien Hoehler at the front door, police said. Inside, authorities said they found 59-year-old Diane Strohl of Saylorsburg laying on the floor with a gunshot wound on her upper chest area.

A firearm was located "within the general area" of the victim, and other family members were found gathered in the basement unharmed, according to the release.

Officers attempted to perform "life-saving measures" on the victim, "however, she succumbed to her injury," PMRPD wrote.

Investigators believe that Hoehler, who is the fiancé of Strohl's daughter and lives at the Shannon Drive home, was "intoxicated and handling a firearm" before the shooting Wednesday. Police claimed the 43-year-old was "threatening other occupants" with the gun when he and Strohl got into an argument.

"The argument became physical and the firearm discharged, striking Strohl," the department said.

Hoehler was arrested at the scene, police wrote. His bail was denied at his arraignment Thursday, March 16 due to the nature of the charge, and he will return to court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing, state court records show.

