Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Burn Victim From Easton Apartment Blaze

Cecilia Levine
One person was hospitalized with burns in an Easton apartment fire Saturday evening, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Ann Street around 9:05 p.m., and pulled the victim from the building, Easton Fire Capt. Joseph Brown told WFMZ.

The individual was being treated at the LVHN burn unit in unknown condition.

The fire was contained to the one unit and under control several hours later, officials said.

The apartment was deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.

The cause remains under investigation.

