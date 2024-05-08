Overcast 50°

Man Caught With Mace, Stolen Gun In Forks Township Neighborhood: Police

A Columbia County man was arrested in Forks Township after police said they caught him with a stolen gun in his backpack on Monday, May 6. 

Mac Bullock
Collyn Drake, 29, is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and drug offenses, township police said. 

Authorities said he was spotted near Mitman Road and Heather Lane around 9 a.m. He told officers he was in the area to help a friend move but authorities searched his backpack when they saw the butt of a handgun jutting from his bag, police said. 

The search yielded a Colt 38 revolver, two screwdrivers, mace, over 13 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and $981.06 in cash, according to police. 

He's being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, court records show. 

