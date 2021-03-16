Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Roaring Easton Blaze

Valerie Musson
Firefighters were quick to douse a stubborn blaze that broke out at an Easton building Monday morning.

Crews were called to 504 West Berwick Street for a dwelling fire just before 10:25 a.m., initial reports said.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze, which was documented in an album of more than 100 photos on Facebook.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here to view the full collection of photos.

