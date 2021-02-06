Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Multi-Car Blaze At Northampton County Recycling Center

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company was quick to battle and douse a blaze that spread through multiple vehicles at a local recycling center Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

The Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company was quick to battle and douse a blaze that spread through multiple vehicles at a local recycling center Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at RPM Recycling in Wind Gap shortly after 12 p.m., the department said on Facebook.

A second alarm was struck shortly after dispatch due to the flames that continued to spread through a small pile of junk cars.

Fire safety is a priority for RPM Metals, according to Operations Manager Mason Repsher.

“We grabbed fire extinguishers right away and tried to ease it while we called 911 and tried to tame it as much as we could until they got here,” Repsher told LehighValleyLive.

Meanwhile, the fire department stayed at the scene and sprayed the embers down with another layer of foam to prevent additional spreading, the outlet reported.

“Thank you to all our mutual aid departments that helped us get the fire under control quickly!” said the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.