PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Multi-Car Blaze At Northampton County Recycling Center

The Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company was quick to battle and douse a blaze that spread through multiple vehicles at a local recycling center Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at RPM Recycling in Wind Gap shortly after 12 p.m., the department said on Facebook.

A second alarm was struck shortly after dispatch due to the flames that continued to spread through a small pile of junk cars.

Fire safety is a priority for RPM Metals, according to Operations Manager Mason Repsher.

“We grabbed fire extinguishers right away and tried to ease it while we called 911 and tried to tame it as much as we could until they got here,” Repsher told LehighValleyLive.

Meanwhile, the fire department stayed at the scene and sprayed the embers down with another layer of foam to prevent additional spreading, the outlet reported.

“Thank you to all our mutual aid departments that helped us get the fire under control quickly!” said the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

