Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Camden Driver Surrenders In I-295 Crash That Killed Philadelphia Man, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Phillipsburg Man, 19, Points Gun At Family During Vigil For Deceased Son In Easton, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township
Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

“F*** you and your dead son. I’ll kill you right now, I don’t give a f***,” a Phillipsburg man allegedly said while pointing a gun at a family who had gathered at an Easton park to hold a balloon release for a deceased relative last week.

Quahmir Conley, 19, fled from Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township after making the negative statements and threatening to shoot the family as the mother was holding a 1-year-old and mourning her son’s death on May 18, LehighValleyLive reports.

Conley was later arrested in Pohatcong and will be charged upon extradition with making terroristic threats and three counts of reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending, the report says.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.