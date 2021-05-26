Phillipsburg Man, 19, Points Gun At Family During Vigil For Deceased Son In Easton, Report Says

“F*** you and your dead son. I’ll kill you right now, I don’t give a f***,” a Phillipsburg man allegedly said while pointing a gun at a family who had gathered at an Easton park to hold a balloon release for a deceased relative last week.

Quahmir Conley, 19, fled from Riverview Park on Lehigh Drive in Palmer Township after making the negative statements and threatening to shoot the family as the mother was holding a 1-year-old and mourning her son’s death on May 18, LehighValleyLive reports.

Conley was later arrested in Pohatcong and will be charged upon extradition with making terroristic threats and three counts of reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending, the report says.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.