PA Man, 18, Threatens Mall Guard With Knife After Being Kicked Out For Violating Mask Policy

A maskless man prevented from shopping at a Northampton County mall is accused of threatening a security guard with a knife, authorities said.

Averi J. Albanese, of Jackson Township, was not wearing a mask when he walked into Boscov’s at Palmer Park Mall shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, WFMZ reports citing court records.

A security officer had just approached Albanese and asked him to put a mask on when he spit on his neck and refused, the report says.

After being asked to leave, the 18-year-old took out a pocket knife and asked the guard to go outside with him, which was perceived as a threat, according to the report.

Albanese and the guard went outside, where police said they had observed the incident on surveillance footage.

Albanese was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment and weapons possession.

He was unable to post $10,000 bail and was taken to Northampton County Prison pending a March 31 hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.