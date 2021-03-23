Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Parents Seek Answers Following In-Custody Death Of Autistic Son Tied To NJ, CT, PA Bank Holdups
Police & Fire

PA Man, 18, Threatens Mall Guard With Knife After Being Kicked Out For Violating Mask Policy

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Boscov’s in the Palmer Park Mall
Boscov’s in the Palmer Park Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A maskless man prevented from shopping at a Northampton County mall is accused of threatening a security guard with a knife, authorities said.

Averi J. Albanese, of Jackson Township, was not wearing a mask when he walked into Boscov’s at Palmer Park Mall shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, WFMZ reports citing court records.

A security officer had just approached Albanese and asked him to put a mask on when he spit on his neck and refused, the report says.

After being asked to leave, the 18-year-old took out a pocket knife and asked the guard to go outside with him, which was perceived as a threat, according to the report.

Albanese and the guard went outside, where police said they had observed the incident on surveillance footage.

Albanese was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment and weapons possession.

He was unable to post $10,000 bail and was taken to Northampton County Prison pending a March 31 hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.