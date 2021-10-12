Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
PA Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In Holland Tunnel, Victim Hospitalized After Near Abduction

by Cecilia Levine & Valerie Musson
Ruben Carrion Melendez, 27, and Krystal Rivera, 25. The suspect vehicle is a black two-door 2012 Honda Civic with PA registration reading KXN4309, authorities said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man in the Holland Tunnel after he  kidnapped a woman driving on a local street, authorities said.

Ruben Carrion Melendez opened the driver's side door of Krystal River's white Nissan and forced her over to the passenger's seat around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, near Commerce Center Boulevard in Northampton, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said.

Melendez, who had an active PFA for stalking Rivera, intentionally crashed the car into a pole, then forced Rivera into his Honda Accord by her hair, Houck said.

Melendez was taken into custody in the Holland Tunnel later Tuesday morning, and Rivera was taken to a hospital for evaluation of her injuries, according to a DA’s office representative. The vehicle was in Port Authority custody.

