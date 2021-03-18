Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Northampton County Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing; Attempted Homicide Charges For Husband

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Nazareth Police
Nazareth Police Photo Credit: Nazareth Borough Police Department via Facebook

A Northampton County woman was in critical condition after being stabbed by her husband, who was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted homicide, authorities said.

Police were called to the 400 block of Union Street in Nazareth shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Michael Vaughn Graves armed with a knife, LehighValleyLive reports citing borough police.

Graves was bleeding heavily from his right hand and was wearing blood-stained clothing, according to police.

Meanwhile, the victim, Elizabeth Graves, was found with severe stab wounds to her abdomen, her left wrist, the back of her neck and her shoulder, the report says.

She was taken with life-threatening injuries to St. Luke’s University in Fountain Hill and remained in critical condition Thursday morning, the report says.

After being read his rights, Graves reportedly told police, “I stabbed my wife and I tried to kill my wife,” according the the outlet, which cites court papers.

He was also overheard by a witness saying, “I hurt her, I’m going to prison.”

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted homicide and other similar offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.