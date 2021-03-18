Northampton County Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing; Attempted Homicide Charges For Husband

A Northampton County woman was in critical condition after being stabbed by her husband, who was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted homicide, authorities said.

Police were called to the 400 block of Union Street in Nazareth shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Michael Vaughn Graves armed with a knife, LehighValleyLive reports citing borough police.

Graves was bleeding heavily from his right hand and was wearing blood-stained clothing, according to police.

Meanwhile, the victim, Elizabeth Graves, was found with severe stab wounds to her abdomen, her left wrist, the back of her neck and her shoulder, the report says.

She was taken with life-threatening injuries to St. Luke’s University in Fountain Hill and remained in critical condition Thursday morning, the report says.

After being read his rights, Graves reportedly told police, “I stabbed my wife and I tried to kill my wife,” according the the outlet, which cites court papers.

He was also overheard by a witness saying, “I hurt her, I’m going to prison.”

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted homicide and other similar offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.