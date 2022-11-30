Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'

Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut down the road shortly before 8 a.m., the volunteer fire company said.

Responding crews found a fully-engulfed home that was “just feet” from another residence, prompting the need for additional coverage, the department said.

While the second home was protected, the initial home was completely destroyed.

A GoFundMe started by Debbie and Rod Llewellyn’s granddaughter, Briana, had raised more than $1,800 as of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“I’m starting this gofundme for my grandparents because unfortunately early this morning a fire occurred and took their house and everything they owned except the clothing on their backs,” reads the campaign.

“Anyone that knows my grandparents knows how kind caring and giving they are to friends family and their community. They go above and beyond and I can say alone how much they’ve helped me without expecting anything in return, so I’m asking my friends and family if you’re able to donate anything please do so and if not please pray for them during this tragic time right before the holidays.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

