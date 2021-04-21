Man Killed After Losing Control Of Bicycle, Crashing In Northampton County, State Police Say

A Northampton County cyclist was killed after he lost control and hit the pavement during a Tuesday afternoon ride, state police said.

James Dziedzic, 66, was riding a gray Argon 18 bicycle when he hit the pavement near Steely Hill and Wassergass Roads in Williams Township around 2:05 p.m., PSP Trooper Richard Matlock said.

Dziedzic, of Williams Township, was treated by Easton Ambulance Squad and taken to Saint Luke’s Fountain Hill, where he was pronounced dead, Matlock said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.