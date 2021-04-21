Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Man Killed After Losing Control Of Bicycle, Crashing In Northampton County, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania State Police car.
Pennsylvania State Police car. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook

A Northampton County cyclist was killed after he lost control and hit the pavement during a Tuesday afternoon ride, state police said.

James Dziedzic, 66, was riding a gray Argon 18 bicycle when he hit the pavement near Steely Hill and Wassergass Roads in Williams Township around 2:05 p.m., PSP Trooper Richard Matlock said.

Dziedzic, of Williams Township, was treated by Easton Ambulance Squad and taken to Saint Luke’s Fountain Hill, where he was pronounced dead, Matlock said.

