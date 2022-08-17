Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Cash-For-Kids Ex-Judges Fined $200 Million In Pennsylvania: AP
Police & Fire

Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Michael A. Yonney, 53
Michael A. Yonney, 53 Photo Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said.

Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.

Emergency crews responded to take one of the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.

Yonney was charged with two counts each of simple assault and harassment. He was being held in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.