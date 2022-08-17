Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say

A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said.

Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.

Emergency crews responded to take one of the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.

Yonney was charged with two counts each of simple assault and harassment. He was being held in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

