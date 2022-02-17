Lehigh Valley Woman Assaults Roommate, Flees After Stealing iPhone: Slate Belt Police

A 21-year-old Lehigh Valley woman was apprehended after assaulting her roommate, stealing her iPhone, and fleeing, authorities said.

Officers responding to the assault report on the 200 block of S. Robinson Avenue in Pen Argyl met with the victim, who stated that her roommate — Katherine S. Burke — had physically assaulted her and stole her iPhone around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

The victim had visible injuries, police said.

A Northampton County Magisterial District Judge issued an arrest warrant, and Burke was taken into custody the following day by Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg.

Burke was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment. She was being held at the Monroe County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.