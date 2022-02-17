Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Who Gave Infant Fatal Magnesium Dose Has Treated People For Years: Authorities
Police & Fire

Lehigh Valley Woman Assaults Roommate, Flees After Stealing iPhone: Slate Belt Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Katherine S. Burke, 21, of Pen Argyl
Katherine S. Burke, 21, of Pen Argyl Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A 21-year-old Lehigh Valley woman was apprehended after assaulting her roommate, stealing her iPhone, and fleeing, authorities said.

Officers responding to the assault report on the 200 block of S. Robinson Avenue in Pen Argyl met with the victim, who stated that her roommate — Katherine S. Burke — had physically assaulted her and stole her iPhone around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

The victim had visible injuries, police said.

A Northampton County Magisterial District Judge issued an arrest warrant, and Burke was taken into custody the following day by Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg.

Burke was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment. She was being held at the Monroe County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.