Northampton Daily Voice
Lehigh Valley Man Threatens To Shoot Neighbor Setting Fireworks, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Slate Belt Regional Police Department
Slate Belt Regional Police Department Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

A Northampton County man who told officers that he would shoot his neighbor for setting off fireworks has been charged, police said.

Paul J. Hitzel, 74, called police to the 2000 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township on a complaint of a neighbor setting off fireworks just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

While speaking with officers, Hitzel allegedly stated that if the neighbor continued to set off the fireworks, he would “take them out.”

Hitzel further stated to officers, “put it on record; I got a gun,” police said.

Hitzel was arrested and charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. He was taken to Northampton County Booking Center and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Taschner, who set bail at 10 percent of $10,000 and required him to relinquish his firearm. 

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

