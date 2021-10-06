Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

KNOW THIS CAR? Police Seek ID For Driver In Northampton County Hit-And-Run

Valerie Musson
Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Photo Credit: Wilson Borough Police Department via Facebook

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The driver pictured above hit another vehicle and fled the scene, Wilson Borough Police said.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details about the exact time or location of the accident.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or vehicle is asked to contact the Wilson Borough Police Department dispatch center at 610-759-2200.

