KNOW THIS CAR? Police Seek ID For Driver In Northampton County Hit-And-Run

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The driver pictured above hit another vehicle and fled the scene, Wilson Borough Police said.

Wilson Police are attempting to identify the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a hit and run accident. Please contact our dispatch center at 610.759.2200 with information. Posted by Wilson Borough Police Department on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details about the exact time or location of the accident.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or vehicle is asked to contact the Wilson Borough Police Department dispatch center at 610-759-2200.

