The soft opening is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aloha Jay's said on Facebook. Weekday hours are 7 a.m to 8 p.m. and weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aloha Jay's will offer Hawaiian doughnuts or malasadas with options for fillings and toppings, Kona coffee, punch, hot chocolate, and more, according to its website.

"The malasada is airy, light, aromatic, with a moist center inside," management says. "Unlike your typical donut, a malasada has no hole, is made with more egg and milk, and has a nice light crisp on the outside."

"Whether its morning, noon, or nighttime, come to Aloha Jay’s and experience the taste, sound, and vibes of Hawaii."

The store is located at 1120 Main St. in Hellertown. For updates, follow Aloha Jay's on Facebook and Instagram.

