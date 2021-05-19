Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

KNOW THEM? Bethlehem PD Seeks Men Accused Of Stealing Purse, Fraudulently Spending $4K On Cards

Valerie Musson
Police in Bethlehem Township are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of men who allegedly stole a purse and racked up $4,000 in fraudulent credit card charges at Best Buy and Target.
Police in Bethlehem Township are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of men who allegedly stole a purse and racked up $4,000 in fraudulent credit card charges at Best Buy and Target.

The men were caught on surveillance stealing the purse from a victim at a local business on April 17 and were seen fleeing in a silver SUV, township police said.

The men then used the credit cards from the stolen purse at Best Buy in Bethlehem Township and Target in Lower Nazareth, racking up a total of $4,000 in illegal charges, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Ptl. Lindsay at 610-419-9694 or email klindsay@bethlehemtwp.com.

