KNOW HIM? Man Flees With $1.2K In OTC Meds From Lehigh Valley CVS

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say fled with around $1,200 in over-the-counter medications from a Lehigh Valley CVS.
The man, pictured above, hid the medications in a gift bag at the store on Sterner’s Way in Hanover Township and fled after being confronted by the manager on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Colonial Regional Police said in a release on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the CRPD office at 610-861-4820 and ask for Officer Laudenslager. All tips will remain anonymous.

