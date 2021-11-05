Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Easton Police Seek ID For Suspect In Gunpoint Convenience Store Robbery

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Easton Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night.
Easton Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night. Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

Easton Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night.

The man wielded a handgun and demanded cash at the Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said.

He then fled east toward Butler Street, Piperato said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Miller at 610-250-6656 or call the Easton Police Department Tip Line at 610-250-6635.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.