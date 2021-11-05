KNOW HIM? Easton Police Seek ID For Suspect In Gunpoint Convenience Store Robbery

Easton Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night.

The man wielded a handgun and demanded cash at the Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said.

He then fled east toward Butler Street, Piperato said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Miller at 610-250-6656 or call the Easton Police Department Tip Line at 610-250-6635.

