KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek To ID Suspect In Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Robbery

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle following a robbery at a Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Express.

The robbery occurred at the Allentown location (1715 Plaza Lane) on Jan. 13, South Whitehall Township police said.

The suspect and the vehicle involved in incident were captured on surveillance footage and are pictured above.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Stacey Janusz at 610-794-3237.

