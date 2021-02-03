Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek To ID Suspect In Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Robbery

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and their vehicle following a robbery at a Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Express.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and their vehicle following a robbery at a Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Express. Photo Credit: South Whitehall Township Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle following a robbery at a Lehigh Valley Holiday Inn Express.

The robbery occurred at the Allentown location (1715 Plaza Lane) on Jan. 13, South Whitehall Township police said.

The suspect and the vehicle involved in incident were captured on surveillance footage and are pictured above.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Stacey Janusz at 610-794-3237.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.