Homes Evacuated, Driver Hurt As Tanker Truck Carrying 6K Gallons Of Fuel Overturns In Bethlehem

Several Bethlehem homes were evacuated and a tanker truck driver was hospitalized after around 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled from the vehicle before dawn Thursday.

The truck — which was carrying about 6,000 gallons combined of gasoline and diesel fuel — was heading eastbound on Union Boulevard when it overturned at the intersection with Paul Avenue just before 2:10 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers used reverse 911 and went door-to-door to evacuate homes within a 1,000-foot radius of the truck and determined throughout the day which homes were safe to return to.

W. Union Blvd. was closed for cleanup between Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Avenue, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Bethlehem Fire Department, Lehigh County Haz-Mat Team, Rapid Response, Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and the City of Bethlehem Water and Sewer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.