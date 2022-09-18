Easton Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Head-On Crash With SUV

A 32-year-old Easton motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV last week, authorities said.

A Dodge Durango was turning left from Route 611 North onto Browns Drive in Williams Township around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit Benjamin Blampied head-on in the southbound lane, police said.

Blampied, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead, authorities said.

