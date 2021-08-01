Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton
Police & Fire

Easton Man Abused Girls Younger Than 10, Smoked Meth With One, Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Easton police
Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A 29-year-old Easton man has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls since before they were 10 years old and smoked methamphetamine with one, authorities said.

Larry Dale Olsen Jr., was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge John Capobianco, Lehigh Valley Live reports. Bail was set at $500,000.

Olsen abused the girls between April 2018 and June 2020, and told one of the girls he'd kill everyone she loved if she told anyone about the abuse, the outlet said citing police and court documents.

When questioned by authorities, Olsen denied the accusations but admitted he sexually assaulted the children when he took a lie detector test, authorities said.

Olsen also said he smoked methamphetamine with the older girl and gave her alcohol, according to police.

It was not clear how Olsen knew the children.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 before District Judge Richard Yetter III.

