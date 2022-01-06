BUSTED: 200 Fentanyl Bags, Loaded Handgun Found In Car Of Sleeping PA Woman, 23

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman was sleeping in a car when police stopped her and discovered 200 bags of Fentanyl and a loaded handgun, authorities charged.

Kryshell Bauer-Jones, of Bethlehem, was found sleeping in a vehicle at the parking garage of the Wind Creek Casino on Tuesday, May 31, Bethlehem Police said.

Officers saw evidence of drug use and performed a K9 search, which came back positive for narcotics, police said.

A full search of the car led to the discovery of 200 bags of Fentanyl, a loose amount of Fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm handgun, and unspecified quantities of cocaine and marijuana, as well as various paraphernalia and packing materials, police said.

Bauer-Jones was arraigned on felony charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and firearms possession without a license, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug and paraphernalia possession.

She was being held in the Northampton County Prison on unrelated charges.

