Both Drivers Hospitalized In Northampton County Crash On Route 22

Both drivers were hospitalized with moderate injuries after a Friday morning crash that temporarily shut down Route 22 in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. west of the 25th Street offramp in Palmer, LehighValleyLive reports citing township police Officer Jim Alercia.

One of the drivers was removed from the car with help from emergency responders, Alercia said.

Traffic in the right lane was diverted around the crash, and the road was fully reopened about 45 minutes later, the outlet reports.

One of the ambulances that responded to the scene was involved in a second crash during traffic accumulation, though no injuries were reported.

The cause of the initial collision remained under investigation, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.