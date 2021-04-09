Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Both Drivers Hospitalized In Northampton County Crash On Route 22

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Palmer Township Police
Palmer Township Police Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police via Facebook

Both drivers were hospitalized with moderate injuries after a Friday morning crash that temporarily shut down Route 22 in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. west of the 25th Street offramp in Palmer, LehighValleyLive reports citing township police Officer Jim Alercia.

One of the drivers was removed from the car with help from emergency responders, Alercia said.

Traffic in the right lane was diverted around the crash, and the road was fully reopened about 45 minutes later, the outlet reports.

One of the ambulances that responded to the scene was involved in a second crash during traffic accumulation, though no injuries were reported.

The cause of the initial collision remained under investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.