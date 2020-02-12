Body Of Decomposed 20-Something Man Found In Northampton County Wooded Area

Police in Northampton County recovered the decomposed body of a man in his early 20s in a small patch of woods Tuesday morning.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m. in the tree line off Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Colonial Regional Police Deputy Chief James DePalma said.

The man's cause of death is not believed to be suspicious, and he had not been reported missing, DePalma said.

"At this time, the police do not have any reason to believe there is anything nefarious about the death," DePalma said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office are also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

