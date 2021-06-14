Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Bethlehem Police Probe Road Rage Incident With Possible Gunfire: Report

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem Police
Bethlehem Police Photo Credit: https://www.bethlehem-pa.gov/Police

Police in Bethlehem are investigating a road rage incident on Route 378 that possibly involved gunfire, reports say.

Officers talked to a witness who alleged that the incident occurred in the southbound lanes near the Catasauqua Road exit, LehighValleyLive reports citing an email from Capt. Tim Cooper.

The victim was uninjured in the alleged gunfire, the outlet said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bethlehem Police using the tip line 610-691-6660 or by sending an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

