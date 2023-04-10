Bad Sport: Lehigh Valley Man Pulled Gun At Basketball Court, Cops Say

Police in Northampton County are looking for a man who they said pulled a gun during a dispute at a public park.

It happened at the basketball courts at Paul Kokolus Sr. Park on Washington Street, Nazareth Borough police said in a release. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Robert J. Rivers, pulled out a firearm "to intimidate others" during an argument, the department claimed.

Rivers was last known to be living on Lehigh Street in Easton, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Pompeii of the Nazareth Borough Police by calling 610-759-9575 or emailing rpompei@nazarethboroughpa.gov.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 610-759-3216.

