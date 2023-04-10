Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Amish Baby Killed In Farming Accident ID'd In Central PA
Police & Fire

Bad Sport: Lehigh Valley Man Pulled Gun At Basketball Court, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Robert J. Rivers
Robert J. Rivers Photo Credit: Facebook/Nazareth Borough Police // Unsplash/Danny Lines

Police in Northampton County are looking for a man who they said pulled a gun during a dispute at a public park. 

It happened at the basketball courts at Paul Kokolus Sr. Park on Washington Street, Nazareth Borough police said in a release. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Robert J. Rivers, pulled out a firearm "to intimidate others" during an argument, the department claimed. 

Rivers was last known to be living on Lehigh Street in Easton, authorities said. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Pompeii of the Nazareth Borough Police by calling 610-759-9575 or emailing rpompei@nazarethboroughpa.gov. 

To leave an anonymous tip, call 610-759-3216.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.