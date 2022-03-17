‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted In Teens' Deadly Shooting, Northampton County DA Says

A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Altajier Kyell Robinson with charges for criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced Thursday.

Robinson, 20, is accused of firing several rounds at 17-year-old D’Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14, authorities said.

The victims were sitting inside a white BMW SUV parked on the north side of the 1300 block of Washington Street, Houck said.

Snipes was pronounced dead at the scene, while Figueroa was taken to a local hospital and later died, authorities said.

Both deaths were declared homicides, Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek said.

The warrant was issued following a search of Robinson’s last known address in the first unit block of N. 9th Street in Easton.

Robinson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s location is urged to call police at 610-250-6634 or send an email to mgerould@easton-pa.gov.

