Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
1 Dead In Double Easton Shooting: Report

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Intersection of 13th and Washington Streets
Intersection of 13th and Washington Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday, March 14 in Easton, LehighValleyLive reports.

One man was found dead in a parked car near 13th and Washington Streets around 4 p.m., while another man was taken to a local hospital with "grave injuries", the outlet says citing Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed, and no arrests have been made.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

